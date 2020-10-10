Darlene Kay (Renaldi) Bossola, 72, of Indiana Township, passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, surrounded by family, after a two-year battle with pancreatic cancer. She was a beautiful woman; generous, loving and humble. Darlene loved to be called "Nunny" by her seven beautiful grandchildren who lit up her life, Jackson, Zoe and Ridglee Boychuk, Audrey and Nicco Bossola and Rocco and Arturo Giannelli. Family meant everything to Darlene; they were her pride and joy. She absolutely loved family vacations to the beach, Sunday family dinners, family reunions and hosting holiday family parties for sisters, brothers-in-law, extended family and friends to gather. She never missed her grandchildrens school functions or sporting events, traveled out of state for tournamentsshe and Terry (Poppy) were their number-one fans. She is survived by her best friend and loving husband of 49 years, Lee Terrance Bossola, and they both were high school sweethearts. She cherished her devoted children, Dana (Michael) Boychuk, Michael (Kelly) Bossola and Amy (Tony) Giannelli. Darlene was a beloved sister, sister-in-law, and aunt to sisters, Beverly (the late Lee) Werner, Toni (Reid) Baker, Tracey (Chris) Sowinski, Mary Ann (Jeff) Fliss and the late Barbara Jean Renaldi; brothers, Dennis (Sandra) Renaldi and the late Joseph Renaldi; and nieces and nephews, Reid and Brian Baker, Chris and Jason Werner, Kristi Renaldi Wallace, Kara Renaldi-Glasser, Jessica Renaldi-DiCriscio, Joseph and John Renaldi, Joanna Fliss-Zach, Jonathan and Amanda Nealer and Sam and Ben Sowinski. Mrs. Bossola was preceded in death by her parents, Dennis and Gloria (Shoop) Renaldi and Leano and Mary Bossola. Services and interment were private for her family. Arrangements are by THE CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC. www.jarviefuneralhome.com
