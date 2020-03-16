|
|
Darlene Lentz, 74, of Fawn Township, passed away peacefully at her home Saturday, March 14, 2020, while in the company of family. Darlene was born in Natrona Heights on July 4, 1945, and was a daughter of the late Olga (Bibza) and David Montgomery. She was a 1963 graduate of Tarentum High School. Darlene was a wonderful homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed working on her computer and staying in touch with family and friends with the computer. When she was younger, she and her husband loved to go dancing. Darlene is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Anthony T. Lentz; their children, Toni Marie and David McConnell, of Tarentum, Timothy and Katherine Lentz, of Gilpin Township, and Howard "Doubs" Lentz, of Tarentum; and 10 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her three brothers, William R. and Karen Montgomery, of Juniper, Fla., Edward G. and Gloria Montgomery, of Tarentum, and Larry K. and Dawn Montgomery, of Sarver; two sisters, Ruth Ann Drurovcin, of Lower Burrell, and Carol and Jack Lingenfelter, of Sarver; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Darlene Lentz; her infant brother, David; and her sister, Doris Pountious. At Darlene's request, there will be no public visitation, and she will be buried in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children?s Hospital, 600 Waterfront Drive, No. 210, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.