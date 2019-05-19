Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Darlene Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Darlene P. Jones


1949 - 08 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Darlene P. Jones Obituary
Darlene Pearl Jones, 69, of Lower Burrell, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born Aug. 28, 1949, in Natrona Heights to the late Robert L. and Shirley J. Hoak McMeans, and was a life resident of the Valley. A computer repair technician, she worked for Westinghouse and Emerson. She enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach and especially enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren, and was known to be very welcoming and having a big heart. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gary L. Jones; children, Marianne (Billy) Barker and Timothy Jones, both of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Nathan, Aaliyah and Destiny Barker; siblings, Craig (Sue) McMeans, of Lower Burrell, Mark (Debbie) McMeans, of Allegheny Township, Barbara Spisak, of Vandergrift, and Lori (Jeff) Stewart, of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Polczynski.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where funeral services will be conducted Wednesday morning. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from May 19 to May 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now