Darlene Pearl Jones, 69, of Lower Burrell, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 17, 2019. She was born Aug. 28, 1949, in Natrona Heights to the late Robert L. and Shirley J. Hoak McMeans, and was a life resident of the Valley. A computer repair technician, she worked for Westinghouse and Emerson. She enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach and especially enjoyed time with her children and grandchildren, and was known to be very welcoming and having a big heart. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Gary L. Jones; children, Marianne (Billy) Barker and Timothy Jones, both of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Nathan, Aaliyah and Destiny Barker; siblings, Craig (Sue) McMeans, of Lower Burrell, Mark (Debbie) McMeans, of Allegheny Township, Barbara Spisak, of Vandergrift, and Lori (Jeff) Stewart, of West Virginia; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sharon Polczynski.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where funeral services will be conducted Wednesday morning. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.

