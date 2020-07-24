1/1
Darrel F. Wonderling
1941 - 2020
Darrel F. Wonderling, 78, of New Kensington, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born Nov. 26, 1941, in Freeport, to the late Dorse and Pearl Rupert-Wonderling. Darrel is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Bonnie Woodfill-Wonderling; son, Brett Wonderling; daughter, Danielle Dombrowski-Werling; sister, Gladys Williams; and brothers, Don Wonderling and Vic Wonderling. Darrel graduated from Freeport High School in 1959, after which he enlisted in the Air Force with his twin brother, Lloyd. After leaving the service, Darrell worked as a service manager with Bouchet Cadillac in Natrona Heights. After marrying his beloved Bonnie, they moved to Arizona, where he was a warehouse manager. The couple eventually made their way back to New Kensington and have been there for 19 years. In addition to his parents, Darrel was preceded in death by his brothers, Bill, Jerry, Harry, Eugene, Lloyd and Merle. Services are private and arrangements entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
