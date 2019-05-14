Dave Bracken II, 51, of Kittanning, formerly of Aliquippa, died Friday, May 10, 2019, in his home. He was born Feb. 23, 1968, in Aliquippa, to Betty Sue Mayernik and the late Earlin Bracken. Dave was a commercial roofer for city buildings, traveling all over the eastern United States. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by sisters, Mary and Lisa. In addition to his mother, he is survived by daughters, Meg and Amberly Bracken; grandson and little buddy, Jojo; and numerous brothers, sisters, stepbrother and stepsisters, and several close friends.

Family and friends will be received from 3 to 5 and 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A blessing service will be held at 8:30 p.m., immediately following visitation, in the funeral home. Burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in loving memory of Dave by contacting the funeral home. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 14, 2019