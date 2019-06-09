David "Dem" A. Frantz, 71, of Pittsburgh, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, May 7, 2019. He was born Oct. 15, 1947, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late John R. Frantz and Emma Lou Frantz. He was a graduate of Highlands High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He served our country in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. He enjoyed art, playing and listening to music and being a part of several community groups in Pittsburgh. David is survived by his three children, Ian (Kelly) Frantz, of Portland, Ore., Heather (Josh) Overly, of Mt. Pleasant, and Autumn Frantz-Phelps, of Madison, Wis.; three grandchildren, Sydni and Presley Overly and August Frantz; and two brothers, Mike (Jane) Frantz, of Saxonburg, and Ja Frantz, of Natrona Heights.

A private ceremony for family only will be held at the end of June. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.

www.thomasmsmithfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary