David A. Glubish Cooper


1985 - 08
David A. Glubish Cooper Obituary
David Alton Glubish Cooper, 34, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019. He was born Aug. 2, 1985, in Natrona Heights and was a son of Janet Lea Glubish and the late David Cooper. David was a 2003 graduate of Valley High School. He enjoyed fishing, camping and computer games. David is survived by his mother, Janet Lea Glubish; maternal grandmother, Dolores M. Hoffman Glubish; sister, Morgen Lee Glubish; paternal grandparents, Jack and Gloria Cooper; aunt, Judi Skillen; uncle, John Cooper; cousin, Karen Copeland; good friend, Judi Salati; and best friend in the whole world, Benjamin Kelley. In addition to his father, David was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Alton E. Glubish; and aunts, Joanne Pierwsza and Jacolyn Cooper.
All services were private and entrusted to ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 29, 2019
