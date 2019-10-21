Home

Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church of Upper Burrell
3740 Seventh Street
New Kensington, PA
Rev. David A. Hefferan


1955 - 2019
Rev. David A. Hefferan Obituary
Rev. David A. Hefferan, 64, of Washington Township, passed away Friday, Oct. 18, 2019. He was born March 23, 1955, in Buffalo, N.Y., to the late Louis and Sharlie Wolfe Hefferan. He was a graduate of South Williamsport High School, Tennessee Temple College in Chattanooga, Tenn., and received his master of divinity degree from Moody Bible Institute of Chicago. Dave was called to New Kensington 20 years ago to pastor First Baptist Church in New Kensington, and spearheaded their move to Upper Burrell Township several years afterward, when First Baptist Church of Upper Burrell Township was founded. He was pastor of Community Bible Baptist Church in Mansfield, Ohio, for 20 years prior to coming to New Kensington. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Cynthia "Cindy" Hefferan; children, Melissa (Rob) Moga, of Bullard, Texas, Michael Hefferan, of Washington Township, and Michelle (Scott) Johnson, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Chloe and Trinity Moga, and Elizabeth and Elijah Johnson; and siblings, Sharon Kemrer and Gary Hefferan.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, in First Baptist Church of Upper Burrell, 3740 Seventh Street Road, New Kensington. The Rev. Dave Murphy will officiate. Burial will be private. ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 21, 2019
