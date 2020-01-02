Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for David Kuruc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David A. Kuruc


1933 - 11
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David A. Kuruc Obituary
David Andrew Kuruc, 86, of Allegheny Township, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born in Parks Township on Nov. 17, 1933, was a son of the late John and Susan Ruchalka Kuruc and has been a lifelong resident of the local area. He graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1954 and attended Virginia Tech and New Mexican Highlands on football scholarships. Mr. Kuruc was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as a sales and marketing representative for Texaco Inc. for more than 30 years until retiring in 1992. He also repaired laser printers and cartridges. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, and watching football, hockey and baseball. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Smarick Kuruc; three sons, David (Linda) Kuruc, of Leechburg, Randy (Deanne) Kuruc, of Lower Burrell, and Patrick "P.J." Kuruc, of Westerville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Melissa Nelson, Leyla (Tom) Zickau, Justin (Raelyn) Kuruc, Jason (Jena) Kuruc, Jillian Kuruc and Aaron Kuruc; five great-grandchildren, Frankie Zickau, Anastasia Zickau, Julius Kuruc, Landon Kuruc and Scarlett Kuruc; sisters, Elizabeth Fabry and Susan Couslin, and brother, Robert "Joe" Kuruc, all of Parks Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Reyerson, Helen Korkes and Elinor Batiz and brothers Steven, John and Harry Kuruc.
Friends are invited to attend a Christian funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Private burial will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -