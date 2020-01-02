|
David Andrew Kuruc, 86, of Allegheny Township, died Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born in Parks Township on Nov. 17, 1933, was a son of the late John and Susan Ruchalka Kuruc and has been a lifelong resident of the local area. He graduated from Vandergrift High School in 1954 and attended Virginia Tech and New Mexican Highlands on football scholarships. Mr. Kuruc was a member of St. Margaret Mary Roman Catholic Church, Lower Burrell, and worked as a sales and marketing representative for Texaco Inc. for more than 30 years until retiring in 1992. He also repaired laser printers and cartridges. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, golfing, and watching football, hockey and baseball. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Dorothy Smarick Kuruc; three sons, David (Linda) Kuruc, of Leechburg, Randy (Deanne) Kuruc, of Lower Burrell, and Patrick "P.J." Kuruc, of Westerville, Ohio; six grandchildren, Melissa Nelson, Leyla (Tom) Zickau, Justin (Raelyn) Kuruc, Jason (Jena) Kuruc, Jillian Kuruc and Aaron Kuruc; five great-grandchildren, Frankie Zickau, Anastasia Zickau, Julius Kuruc, Landon Kuruc and Scarlett Kuruc; sisters, Elizabeth Fabry and Susan Couslin, and brother, Robert "Joe" Kuruc, all of Parks Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters Mary Reyerson, Helen Korkes and Elinor Batiz and brothers Steven, John and Harry Kuruc.
Friends are invited to attend a Christian funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Friday in St. Margaret Mary Church, 3055 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell. Private burial will follow in Greenwood Mausoleum, Lower Burrell. Arrangements are by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one's choice.
