David A. Lamanna, 62, of Lower Burrell, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was son of the late Carmen and Irma (Getto) Lamanna. Dave lived in the Alle-Kiski Valley his entire life. He was a graduate of Penn State University and was a metallurgist for more than 35 years at Hyde Park Foundry. He was a member of Grace Community Presbyterian Church, where he enjoyed working on OCC and helping out on the property committee. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and sharing many happy vacations together. His passions were gardening and metal detecting. He is survived by his loving wife of 31 years, Maureen (Love) Lamanna, of Lower Burrell; and his beloved daughters, Ashley (Zach) Josebeck, of Cranberry Township, and Shannon Lamanna, of Lower Burrell. He was brother of Carmen "Chuck" (Mary) Lamanna, of Gilpin Township; son-in-law of Sam and Mary Ann Love, of Lower Burrell; and brother-in-law of Suzanne (Chuck) Painter, of Franklin, Tenn., Daniel Love, of Cheney, Wash., and Sharon (Brian) Yangula, of Milesburg, Pa. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his nephew, Jason Lamanna.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068. The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Grace Community Presbyterian Church in Lower Burrell, with the Rev. Ken Foust officiating. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Interment will follow in Riverview Cemetery in Apollo.
www.giglerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
