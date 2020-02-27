|
David A. Sadecky, 59, of New Kensington, died Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family and friends. He was born April 16, 1960, in New Ken, to the late Bela G. and Nancy A. (Jack) Sadecky Sr. Dave lived in New Ken most of his life. He was a 1978 graduate of Valley High School and a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, New Ken, and a former member of the New Kensington Fire Department. Dave worked for Catholic Cemeteries at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery for more than 25 years as a groundskeeper. He enjoyed restoring antique cars and spending time with his family. Survivors include his loving wife of 31 years, Judith A. (Semler) Sadecky; his sons, Christopher R. Sadecky, of New Kensington, and David A. (Megan) Sadecky, of Natrona Heights; his stepmother, Mary A. (Basista) Sadecky; his siblings, James (Betty) Sadecky, of New Kensington, Bela G. (Lori) Sadecky Jr., of Indiana Township, and Sue (Don) Kilgore, of Tarentum; stepbrother, Ronald (Alma) Gumbosky, of Cabot; his daughter-in-law, Renea Sadecky, of Apollo; four grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Zachary Sadecky; his stepbrother, Jospeh Gumbosky; and his grandmother, Nellie Church. Following David's wishes, there will be no viewing. A memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. He will be buried near his family in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer. The family is thankful for the great care of Home Health and Palliative Care Hospice and Father Kris. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.