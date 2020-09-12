David A. Treser, 40, of Upper Burrell, died Wednesday, Sept., 9, 2020, in Shadyside Hospital following a lingering battle with Marfans Syndrome. He was born April 12, 1980, in New Kensington, to the late Donald A. Treser Jr. and Mary Rose Hendricks Treser Novosel. David was the assistant case manager for Veterans Place in Pittsburgh. He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan of the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins and enjoyed cards and computers. Survivors include his grandmother, Alice A. Treser; sisters, Alyssa (Jason) Martin, Sara (Waugh) Carter and Amanda Treser; brothers, Steve Novosel and Jonathan Sullivan; nieces, Arianna and Brinlee Martin; uncle and aunt, John and Devra Gromley; and many other aunts, uncles and cousins. Private interment with services will be by the Rev. Dean Ward in Plum Creek Cemetery. Arrangements are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a celebration of David's life at 1 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the VFW Post 92 Pavilion in Lower Burrell. Please wear masks and follow covid guidelines. Memorials may be made to www.marfans.org
.