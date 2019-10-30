|
David Charles Jenniches, 76, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. He was born Dec. 6, 1942, in New Kensington, to the late Albert G. and Alma E. Garvey Jenniches. David lived in the Valley his entire life. He was a graduate of Ken-Hi and attended Penn State University. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and also worked at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation for 30 years. Mr. Jenniches served 26 years in the Navy Reserves as a control room man and liked to operate on HAM radio frequencies. David is survived by his daughter, Dana L. Jenniches; sister, Alma Jean Tobin; brother, Samuel P. (Darlene) Jenniches, all of Lower Burrell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Donna Lee Bobell Jenniches; daughter, Denise L. Jenniches Wilson; and brothers, Albert "Don" Jenniches and Robert L. Jenniches.
Viewing will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, immediately followed by a funeral Mass at noon in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold, with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019