Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 335-1234
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Ross G. Walker Funeral Home Ltd.
217 Freeport Rd
New Kensington, PA 15068
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church
1125 Leishman Ave
New Kensington., PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Jenniches
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David C. Jenniches


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David C. Jenniches Obituary
David Charles Jenniches, 76, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. He was born Dec. 6, 1942, in New Kensington, to the late Albert G. and Alma E. Garvey Jenniches. David lived in the Valley his entire life. He was a graduate of Ken-Hi and attended Penn State University. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and also worked at Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corporation for 30 years. Mr. Jenniches served 26 years in the Navy Reserves as a control room man and liked to operate on HAM radio frequencies. David is survived by his daughter, Dana L. Jenniches; sister, Alma Jean Tobin; brother, Samuel P. (Darlene) Jenniches, all of Lower Burrell; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Donna Lee Bobell Jenniches; daughter, Denise L. Jenniches Wilson; and brothers, Albert "Don" Jenniches and Robert L. Jenniches.
Viewing will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, immediately followed by a funeral Mass at noon in St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church, 1125 Leishman Ave., New Kensington. Interment will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold, with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now