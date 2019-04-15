David "Dave" Corwin, 81, of New Kensington, passed peacefully with his family by his side, Sunday, April 14, 2109. He is survived by his beloved wife, Evelyn (Stewart) Corwin; his dear children, David A. (Darlene) Corwin, of Hermitage, Heidi Corwin, of New Kensington, and Peter Corwin, of Lower Burrell; grandchildren, Holly (Phil) Bullmaster, of Dayton, Ohio, David L. Corwin, of Columbus, Ohio; Nicole Corwin, of Barrow, Alaska, Brandon Texeira, of New Kensington, Ryane Corwin, of New Kensington, and Dalton Corwin, of Lower Burrell; also five great-grandchildren. Dave was a proud Marine Corps veteran. He was an avid Steelers fan and season ticket holder for over 30 years. He was a member of Bethel Lodge 789 F and AM Masonic Lodge in Lower Burrell. Dave was the former owner of Becker's Esso gas station. He also was a district manager for Goodyear Tire, tri-state area for over 25 years. He loved his dogs, especially taking them for a car ride. He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Elizabeth (Sviben) Corwin; and brother, Milton Corwin.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell, PA 15068, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Philip Beck officiating.

www.giglerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2019