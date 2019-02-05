Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clawson Funeral Home
170 Main St
Leechburg, PA 15656
724-842-1051
Resources
More Obituaries for David Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Lee


1985 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David E. Lee Obituary
David E. Lee, 33, of Apollo, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. A son of Mary Lee, he was born June 21, 1985, in Massachusetts. David was employed as a supervisor by Leedsworld Inc. (P.C.N.A.) in New Kensington for 15 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of seven years, Jennifer Lynn Shipman; and son, Dominic Michael Lee, both of Apollo; his mother, of Massachusetts; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation or services. Interment will be made at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
Condolences to the Lee family may be offered at www.clawsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries