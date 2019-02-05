|
|
David E. Lee, 33, of Apollo, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019. A son of Mary Lee, he was born June 21, 1985, in Massachusetts. David was employed as a supervisor by Leedsworld Inc. (P.C.N.A.) in New Kensington for 15 years. He enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his wife of seven years, Jennifer Lynn Shipman; and son, Dominic Michael Lee, both of Apollo; his mother, of Massachusetts; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitation or services. Interment will be made at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2019