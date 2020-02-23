Home

David F. Janco

David F. Janco Obituary
David F. Janco, 70, of Stanton Heights, Pittsburgh, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret A. (Belli) Janco; father of Liz Janco; brother of Gregory Janco (Cathy) and Marian Leone (Joe); also survived by a niece and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. An employee of the PA Department of Environmental Protection, he retired as program manager for the Bureau of Oil and Gas in the Pittsburgh Region. David was a generous, funny and intelligent man. He was stubborn, and would stick to his guns literally and figuratively. He enjoyed the outdoors, was the inventor of raccoon fishing, and a master of the skunk walk. He also enjoyed fishing, and went on many a trip with his father, brother and friends. He hated having his picture taken and wouldn't be caught dead without his hat. He developed a deep and unexpected bond with Vinnie, a six-pound toy poodle just as smart and stubborn as he was. If he wasn't watching a movie, he was listening to the blues. He treasured the friendships he had with his former coworkers at the State. He delighted in his niece and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He adored his brother and sister. He loved his wife and daughter dearly and fiercely. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McCABE BROS. INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Ave., Bloomfield, where a service will be held at noon Wednesday. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.
