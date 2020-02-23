|
|
David F. Janco, 70, of Stanton Heights, Pittsburgh, passed away Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. He was the beloved husband of Margaret A. (Belli) Janco; father of Liz Janco; brother of Gregory Janco (Cathy) and Marian Leone (Joe); also survived by a niece and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. An employee of the PA Department of Environmental Protection, he retired as program manager for the Bureau of Oil and Gas in the Pittsburgh Region. David was a generous, funny and intelligent man. He was stubborn, and would stick to his guns literally and figuratively. He enjoyed the outdoors, was the inventor of raccoon fishing, and a master of the skunk walk. He also enjoyed fishing, and went on many a trip with his father, brother and friends. He hated having his picture taken and wouldn't be caught dead without his hat. He developed a deep and unexpected bond with Vinnie, a six-pound toy poodle just as smart and stubborn as he was. If he wasn't watching a movie, he was listening to the blues. He treasured the friendships he had with his former coworkers at the State. He delighted in his niece and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. He adored his brother and sister. He loved his wife and daughter dearly and fiercely. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at McCABE BROS. INC. FUNERAL HOME, 5300 Penn Ave., Bloomfield, where a service will be held at noon Wednesday. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.