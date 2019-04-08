The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Calling hours
Monday, Apr. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
View Map
Funeral Mass
Following Services
Transfiguration R.C. Church,
100 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Zalewsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David F. Zalewsky


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David F. Zalewsky Obituary
David F. Zalewsky, 68, of West Deer Township, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born March 19, 1951, in Natrona Heights to the late Frank A. and Louise M. (Hudak) Zalewsky. David grew up in West Deer and graduated from West Deer High School in 1968. He was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton. David owned Zaleski's Aluminum Vinyl Outlet in Springdale for more than 45 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed spending time at his camp, spending time with his family, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Cheryl A. (Watts) Zalewsky; his children, Dr. Justin (Melanie) Zalewsky, of Arlington, Va., Erin (Ryan) Eury, of West Deer, and Kaitlin Zalewsky, of West Deer; his grandchildren, Madeline, Abigail, Noah and Nolan; his twin sister, Debbie (Dave) Caro, of Buffalo Township; sister, Lisa (Len) Capuzzi, of Fox Chapel; and his brother, Randy (Sue) Zalewsky, of Natrona Heights.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with a Catholic funeral Mass following in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, 100 McKrell Road, Russellton, PA, 15076, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. He will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township. View the obituary and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Download Now