David F. Zalewsky, 68, of West Deer Township, died Saturday, April 6, 2019, at home with his loving family by his side. He was born March 19, 1951, in Natrona Heights to the late Frank A. and Louise M. (Hudak) Zalewsky. David grew up in West Deer and graduated from West Deer High School in 1968. He was a member of Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton. David owned Zaleski's Aluminum Vinyl Outlet in Springdale for more than 45 years. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and enjoyed spending time at his camp, spending time with his family, and especially spending time with his grandchildren. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Cheryl A. (Watts) Zalewsky; his children, Dr. Justin (Melanie) Zalewsky, of Arlington, Va., Erin (Ryan) Eury, of West Deer, and Kaitlin Zalewsky, of West Deer; his grandchildren, Madeline, Abigail, Noah and Nolan; his twin sister, Debbie (Dave) Caro, of Buffalo Township; sister, Lisa (Len) Capuzzi, of Fox Chapel; and his brother, Randy (Sue) Zalewsky, of Natrona Heights.

Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 8, 2019, at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019, with a Catholic funeral Mass following in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, 100 McKrell Road, Russellton, PA, 15076, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Hillman Cancer Center, 5115 Centre Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15232. He will be laid to rest in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township.