David Glenn ?Pappy? Ransom, 66, of Springdale, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Cheswick Rehabilitation and Wellness Center, after he fought a valiant battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He was born Dec. 18, 1953, to his late parents, Gilbert and Margaret Mueller Ransom, and had been a longtime member of the community. He worked for Jarrell and Rea Seafoods for 20 years. Dave drove truck for ECM Trucking until his medical retirement in 2001. He was a volunteer for the Salvation Army and could be seen ringing the bell during the holiday season. He was a deacon at The Open Bible Church in Springdale and enjoyed watching the Pirates and Steelers, decorating the garage for Halloween for the neighborhood children and collecting Santa figurines. Dave loved Christmas movies, fishing and attending CLO shows. Dave had a sweet tooth and always had to stop at the Oakmont Bakery after any of his treatments. His greatest joy in his life was spending time with his family. Surviving him are his loving wife, Sandra (Edwards) Ransom, whom he married April 29, 1978; daughters, Rebecca (Christopher) DiNapoli, of Plum, and Erin (Nathan) Steinberg, of Blawnox; two sisters, Gael (Carl) Wurm, of Pittsburgh, and Donna (Thomas) Bell, of Florida; and five precious grandchildren, Alexis, Christopher and Ava DiNapoli and Zoey and Hannah Steinberg. He is also survived by his constant four-legged companions, Snowball and Dixie. Services and interment were private for his immediate family. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to The Open Bible Church, 401 Colfax St., Springdale, PA 15144. Please sign his guestbook or leave a condolence at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.