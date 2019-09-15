The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
David H. Elkin


1941 - 2019
David H. Elkin Obituary
David H. Elkin, 78, of Russellton, West Deer Township, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. He was born July 4, 1941, in Harwick, to the late John and Georgia Linn Elkin and was a lifelong resident. He was a landscaper for Breyak Nursery, and cleaned houses until retiring. He enjoyed watching football and gardening, and was mechanically inclined when it came to tinkering with lawn mowers. He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Marlane Bochek Elkin; his two sons, David M. Elkin, of Aurora, Colo., Patrick Elkin, of San Francisco, Calif.; daughter, Georgeann (Eric) Treusch, of Cummings, Ga., four grandchildren, Alex, Justin, Conner, and Sarah; his three stepchildren, Tyler (Nicole) Walters, of Curtisville, Travis (Stephanie) Walters, of Cheswick, and Jamie Walters, of North Hills; three stepgrandchildren, Talia, Nina and Ameer; two sisters, Norma Fraser, of Harwick, and Linda Podobensky, of Kittanning; also survived by several nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his first wife, Kathleen Kaduk Elkin; brother, John H. Elkin; and sister, Cora E. Elkin.
At Dave's request, all services and burial will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 15, 2019
