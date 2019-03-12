David Joseph Galli passed away Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019, after a car accident on Jan. 31. Born Oct. 27, 1949, in New Kensington, his family moved to Wichita, Kan., and eventually Seattle, where he graduated from Newport High School in 1967. He went on to be a Merchant Marine, then found his calling working in the fitness center industry for more than 20 years. This is where he met his wife, Carol, having three children. They moved to Huntington Beach, Calif., where he started a business in video sales with great success in the United States and Canada. He was very interested in politics and sports, and he was an avid fan of the Steelers and California Angels. His favorite song was by Frank Sinatra: "I Did It My Way." He had a passion for life, bringing joy to everyone he came in touch with. His true love was his family. He is survived by his two children, Ashley and Stephen; two grandsons, Preston Galli and Stephen Galli; and his two sisters, Lynn Rowland Galli and Lee Ann Galli.

His final resting place will be in Apollo in July 2021.

He will live forever in our hearts. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019