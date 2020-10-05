David John Kudlock, 68, of Gibsonia, formerly of Arnold, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Oct. 16, 1951, in Erie, to the late John and Marie Liptak Kudlock, and had resided in Richland Township for the past 37 years. He was vice president of Tri-Tech Services and had been quality assurance manager for Latrobe Specialty Steel. An Arnold High School alumnus, he received his bachelor's in biology and communications from the University of Pittsburgh and his master's from the Katz School of Business, also at Pitt. David was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Allison Park, and enjoyed cars, traveling, reading, cooking and the Steelers and Penguins. Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Eileen L. Mulkern Kudlock; and his sister, Nancy Kudlock, of Richland Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Kudlock, in 1981. Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Visitors are limited to 25 at a time and masks and covid precautions are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue PA 15202 (info@pfwpa.org). www.RusiewiczFH.com
