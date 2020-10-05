1/1
David J. Kudlock
1951 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
David John Kudlock, 68, of Gibsonia, formerly of Arnold, died Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Oct. 16, 1951, in Erie, to the late John and Marie Liptak Kudlock, and had resided in Richland Township for the past 37 years. He was vice president of Tri-Tech Services and had been quality assurance manager for Latrobe Specialty Steel. An Arnold High School alumnus, he received his bachelor's in biology and communications from the University of Pittsburgh and his master's from the Katz School of Business, also at Pitt. David was a member of Calvary Baptist Church, Allison Park, and enjoyed cars, traveling, reading, cooking and the Steelers and Penguins. Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Eileen L. Mulkern Kudlock; and his sister, Nancy Kudlock, of Richland Township. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, James Kudlock, in 1981. Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street, Lower Burrell, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. Visitors are limited to 25 at a time and masks and covid precautions are required. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson Foundation Western Pennsylvania, 575 Lincoln Ave. #101, Bellevue PA 15202 (info@pfwpa.org). www.RusiewiczFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
7
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
7243354118
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rusiewicz Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved