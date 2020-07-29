David John "Dave" Merli, 48, a loving husband, son, brother, uncle, stepfather and grandfather, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Fairfax, Va. His passing was unexpected, the result of a blood clot caused by prolonged bed rest while recovering from back surgery. Born Feb. 11, 1972, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Beverly and the late John Merli and was raised alongside his older brother Dean and younger brother Darren. Dave was very active in the Boy Scouts of America, Birdville Troop 186, earning Eagle Scout in March 1989 and earning Order of the Arrow Brotherhood honor. David graduated from Highlands High School class of 1990 and then went on to LaRoche College, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1994. David later moved to the Washington, D.C., metro area to begin a career in sales. He resided in Alexandria, Va., from 1998-2017 with his beloved wife, Pam Decker, and had recently resided in Bristow, Va., with his wife Pam and father-in-law Gerald Decker. Dave was a highly valued and loyal employee of the Print Services and Distribution Association (PSDA, acquired by SmithBucklin, 1994-2010) and SmithBucklin (2010-2020). Dave was SmithBucklin's senior sales manager. With a lifelong love for cooking, Dave especially enjoyed his time working with the American Culinary Federation, developing personal relationships with chefs and cooking enthusiasts all over the world. As a respected business leader and friend, Dave touched the lives of so many people throughout his career at PSDA and SmithBucklin. Dave was a cooking enthusiast, part-time chef and family culinary master. Dave was known for going above and beyond to make any social gathering special. He often cooked enough food for an army and managed to do so with skill you would expect only from a professional. Dave took great pride in cooking for his family and friends, one of his many admirable qualities. Growing up in the Pittsburgh area, Dave was a diehard fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins, who provided him with great joy and several championship celebrations in his lifetime. Dave was a charitable person, a shining light of hope and support for all those who had the pleasure of meeting him. Dave spent years supporting the Avon Breast Cancer Walk and the American Heart Association
, providing his time and energy for a great cause and positively impacting many lives along the way. In 1998, Dave met the love of his life, Pam, and her two children, Chris and Matthew. He spent the rest of his life as a devoted partner and friend to Pam and as a father to Chris and Matthew. Dave loved and supported his stepchildren as he would his own, there for every event and milestone achievement, and providing a role model in times when one was badly needed. Dave recently took on the role of grandfather to Chris' son, Cameron, and newly born, Jonah, a role that he excelled in, developing a relationship in a way that only "Papa Dave" could. Dave will be sorely missed by his family. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Pamela Decker; his loving mother, Beverly Merli; his brothers, Dean (Joshua), of Sydney, Australia, and Darren (Lisa), of Union Mills, Ind.; his nephew, Dayton, and niece, Jenna; his stepchildren, Chris Goings (Amanda), of Aldie, Va., and Matthew Lipscomb, of Lynchburg, Va.; his grandsons, Cameron and Jonah Goings; and a host of family and friends who loved him dearly. He was predeceased by his father, John Merli, on July 26, 2004. Celebration of life services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church, 1428 Broadview Blvd., Natrona Heights, PA 15065. Please respect our family's wishes; masks are required to be worn at the celebration of life services, which will be live streamed on Christ Church Gastonia NC Facebook page. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of David Merli to the American Heart Association
and the American Cancer Society
.