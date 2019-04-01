Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church
100 Freeport Road
New Kensington, PA
David J. Ziglinski Obituary
David J. Ziglinski, 68, of New Kensington, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his family. He was born April 13, 1950, in New Kensington to Mary Clista Ziglinski, of New Kensington, and the late Chester Ziglinski. Dave worked as a credit analyst for Eaton Corp. He was a member of Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church in New Kensington and the American Legion Post 48 in Natrona. Dave enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson, watching football, a good fire in his game room and spending time with his family. In addition to his mother, Dave is survived by his wife of 45 years, Denise Cardinale Ziglinski; daughters, Tracy (Frank) Weissert, of New Kensington, and Jamie (Ray) Moses, of Fort Mill, S.C.; grandchildren, Isabella, Frankie, Ava, Madilynn, Juliana and Jacob; sister, Joanne Davis, of New Kensington; and brother, Richard (Margaret) Ziglinski, of Orange, Calif.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019, in Mt. St. Peter Roman Catholic Church, 100 Freeport Road, New Kensington. Burial will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 1, 2019
