David L. Bosnich, 81, of Indiana Township, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice in Cabot. The beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend was transferred from the grieving arms of his family into the loving arms of God, having valiantly fought a glioblastoma brain cancer. Dave is survived by his wife of 58 years, JoAnne (McLaughlin) Bosnich; his sons, Father David A. Bosnich, of Sheffield, Pa., and Aaron M. Bosnich, of Indianola; his daughter, Rachel A. (James) Baer, of Harmar Township; his grandson, Levi J. Baer; and granddaughter, Devon R. Baer, both of Harmar Township; as well as his brother, Don Bosnich; and sister, Jean Bonetti, both of Harmar Township. Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Mike "Tukan" and Margaret (Sredoja) Bosnich; his brother, Raymond Bosnich; and sister, Dorothy Svitesic. He was a 1956 graduate of Springdale High School and served his country in the Pa. Army National Guard. He retired from Preston Trucking Co. in 1997, after having worked as a Local 249 Teamster Union tractor-trailer driver for 36 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, the great outdoors and his beloved family. He was a protector, a man of his word, a hard worker, and possessed a heart of selfless love. Dave was a faithful Catholic and an active member of Sts. Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church in Tarentum.

Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where a Panachida will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed at 10 a.m. by Divine Liturgy in Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Tarentum, with his son, the Rev. David A. Bosnich, his pastor, the Rev. Adam P. Hortsman, and the Rev. Wesley M. Mash officiating. Entombment will be in Lakewood Memorial Garden, Indiana Township. Parastas will be recited at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home.

Family suggests contributions to Sts. Peter and Paul Church, Tarentum. Visit dusterfh.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 18, 2019