David L. Ezatoff, 88, of Cabot, formerly of Cheswick, passed away Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, surrounded by his family at Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia, Cabot. He was born Sept. 2, 1931, in Acmetonia, son of the late Michael and Catherine Roginski Ezatoff. David was an Army veteran, serving his country during the Korean War. He retired in 1990 from Westinghouse in Cheswick, where he worked as a welder in the maintenance department. David was a member of the Westinghouse Retirees, Masonic Lodge No. 644 and the Allegheny Valley Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 315. He enjoyed flea marketing and hunting, was a history buff, and especially enjoyed his time spent with his family. David is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen F. (Shoaf) Ezatoff; and by his children, Pauline (Ken Baker) Ezatoff, of New Kensington, Loretta (Tom) Davis, of Las Vegas, Mark Ezatoff, of Lakeland, Fla., and Valerie (Jim) McAleavey, of Allegheny Township. In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by his son, David Ezatoff; daughter-in-law, Debie Ezatoff; brothers, Paul, William and Walter Ezatoff; and by his sisters, Terrie Zielinski, Victoria Scopel and Edith Carden. Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC.,1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday. Officiating will be the Rev. John Miller. Private burial will follow in St. Nicholas Cemetery, West Deer Township. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.