David L. Palumbo, 61, of Rego Park, N.Y., formerly of Arnold, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in his home. He was born March 24, 1958, in New Kensington to Beverly A. (Wess) Palumbo, of Arnold, and the late Louis C. Palumbo. In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Anthony and Michael; a sister, Annette Petrilla; and a brother-in-law, Aaron Petrilla. David enjoyed the beach and the casinos, and was a 1976 graduate of Valley High School. He worked as an accountant for Macy's and Metropolitan Hospital in New York. He is survived by his mother, Beverly A. Palumbo, of Arnold; two sisters, Sheryl (James) Thimons, of New Kensington, and Debra Groncki, of Lower Burrell. Also surviving are a nephew, Lou Palumbo; a niece, Sarah Palumbo; and great-nieces, Carmen Palumbo, Saraiah and NaRiah Storrs.

Friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the GIUNTA-BERTUCCI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1509 5th Ave., Arnold, PA 15068, JohnPaul Bertucci, owner/supervisor. A funeral service will take place at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. David Lepley officiating. Burial will be private.

