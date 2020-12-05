David L. Schlessman, 75, of Harmar Township, passed away Friday Morning, Dec. 4, 2020, at Concordia of Cabot. Born Jan. 29, 1945, in Aspinwall, he was a son of the late David and Miriam (McKown) Schlessman. He was the beloved husband for 56 years of Dorothy (Thomas) Schlessman; loving father of Holly Schlessman and Amy Schlessman, both of Harmar Township; grandfather, who was like a father, of Matthew Schlessman, and the late Rachel Schlessman; brother of Diane (Larry) Ferris, of Beaver, and the late Donna Schlessman; stepson of the late Josephine (DAmico) Schlessman; and stepbrother of Richard Jackowski. Dave was the owner of DL-Schlessman contracting for 35 years. Active in the Carpenters Union, Springdale VFW Post 1437, and Free and Accepted Masons Lodge, he was also an assistant scout master for Troop 504. He was an NRA Instructor, once receiving NRA instructor of the year. Dave loved to fish and was the owner of Guys Run Armory since 1989. Friends and relatives will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont. Masks and social distancing are required. No more than 25 people in the funeral home at a time. Funeral service and interment in Lakewood Memorial Gardens, Indiana Township, will be private for the family. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Animal Rescue League or a food bank of one's choice.