David M. Davis, 68, of Allegheny Township, passed away Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, while in the company of family, at his home. Dave was born Sept. 28, 1951, in Kansas City, Mo., a son of the late A. Lucile (Ferguson) and John W. Davis. Dave worked as a maintenance supervisor at Schreiber Industrial Park in New Kensington for 43 years. He retired just last year. Dave was a member of Logans Ferry Presbyterian Church, in New Kensington, where he served as a deacon and an elder. Dave was a member and acting treasurer of the Western PA Street Survivors Car Club. Dave enjoyed traveling, caring for the picnic grounds at his church, working in his garage on his cars and spending time with his family. David is survived by his wife of 48 years, Darlene L. (Crane) Davis; two daughters, Amy and Bruce Beattie, of Lower Burrell, Shelly Davis and Gary Humphries, of West Pittsburgh, and his son, John D.and Melissa Davis, of West Leechburg; and his grandchildren, Brandon, Cara, Nathan, Cameron, Matthew and Devon. He is also survived by his brother, Daniel and Barbara Millard, of Baltimore, Md.; sister, Billy Jean and Rodney Roemer, of Easley, S.C.; and his faithful dog, Mandy. In addition to his parents, David was preceded by his grandson, Aaron Jones.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020, in the REDMOND FUNERAL HOME INC., 524 High St., Freeport. Funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home following the visitation with Pastor Tim Sweigart officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Logans Ferry Presbyterian Church, 750 Church St., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020