Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Mitchell


1941 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Mitchell Obituary
David Mitchell, 78, of Apollo, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. He was born March 3, 1941, the son of the late James and Clarissa (Cook) Mitchell. David was a veteran of the Marine Corps and retired from T and P Engineering as an asbestos remover. He was a truck driver and a fireman for Kenlock and Kiski Township. David loved to work on cars, ride quads, and spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Doris (Burkett) Mitchell; a son, Walter Mitchell, of Apollo; three daughters, Deborah Tallerico, Clarissa (Jerry) Mitchell and Gayle Mitchell, of Apollo; a sister, Chris Mitchell, of Sun City, Calif.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James David Mitchell; two sisters, Shirley and Gayle Mitchell; and a brother, James Mitchell.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and from 10 a.m. to the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, 724-567-7006, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating.
Online condolences may be made at Gamblefh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -