David Mitchell, 78, of Apollo, passed away Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. He was born March 3, 1941, the son of the late James and Clarissa (Cook) Mitchell. David was a veteran of the Marine Corps and retired from T and P Engineering as an asbestos remover. He was a truck driver and a fireman for Kenlock and Kiski Township. David loved to work on cars, ride quads, and spend time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Doris (Burkett) Mitchell; a son, Walter Mitchell, of Apollo; three daughters, Deborah Tallerico, Clarissa (Jerry) Mitchell and Gayle Mitchell, of Apollo; a sister, Chris Mitchell, of Sun City, Calif.; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, James David Mitchell; two sisters, Shirley and Gayle Mitchell; and a brother, James Mitchell.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, and from 10 a.m. to the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, 724-567-7006, with Pastor Lee Rupert officiating.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2019