David N. Gould
1923 - 2020
David Ner Gould, 97, of Tarentum, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Good Samaritan Hospice at Concordia, Cabot. He was born May 5, 1923, in Harrison Township, to the late William and Anna (Patrick) Gould. David lived most of his life in Tarentum and Natrona Heights, where he was employed as a crane man for Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, for 42 years, retiring in 1983. He was a World War II veteran serving in the Navy from 1943-1946 aboard the USS Walke and of the Presbyterian faith. David was a member of the VFW and the First Slovak Catholic Union, Tarentum, Fraternal Order of Eagles, Tarentum, and a charter member of Frazer Sportsman's Club. David attended welding school, was a tractor collector and member of five International Tractor clubs. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, flying and had his Pilot's license and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers. We would like to thank his family at Good Samaritan Hospice, Jessica, Sue, Marie, Anthony, Tonya, Heather and all the staff who took care of him, and a special thank you to his caregiver, John Crayne. Survivors include his children, Candice (Thomas) Orgal, of Jefferson Township, and David K. (Debbie) Gould, of Tarentum; grandchildren, Lori (Lee) Spangler, of Winfield Township, Nicole (Joseph) Wheeler, of Slippery Rock, twins, Krista (Mark) Arvay, of Springdale, and Kerri (Zachary) Shoop, of New Kensington; great-grandchildren, Alisha Mack, of Virginia, and Kamdon Mack, of Pittsburgh, Braden and Ethan Arvay, of Springdale, Hunter Shoop, of New Kensington, and Shiloh Joe Wheeler, of Slippery Rock. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret A. "Peg" (Arner) Gould; grandson, Stush Orgal; brothers, Preston, James and Robert Gould; and a sister, Ruth Hazlett and his devoted dog, Jackie. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E.Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday with Anthony Giammarco, officiating. Burial will be private in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. Visit: www.dusterfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 26, 2020.
