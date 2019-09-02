|
David Paul Martin Sr., 70, of Harwick, Springdale Township, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Peter and Loretta Bobshosky Martin of Springdale. Dave was a graduate of Springdale High School and served an extended tour in Vietnam with the Army. He was a machinist by trade at Blaw-Knox Steel for 25 years. Mr. Martin loved his job caddying at Oakmont Country Club for the past 25 years. He was a lover of country music, fishing, bonfires, his dogs, and most importantly, his family. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Sally (Orait) Martin, of Harwick; children, David (Erin) Martin, of Lower Burrell, Amy (John) Huss, of Springdale, Michelle (Jim) DiPalma, of Springdale, and Mindy (Fred) Derringer, of Cheswick; grandchildren, Alexander and Austin Martin, John, Scott, Jennafer (Richards), Andy, Tyler and Katelyn (McClain) Huss, Jimmy and Shelby DiPalma, and Kaylee, Tessa, and Jace Derringer; great-grandchildren, Connor, Brooke, Olivia and Callie Huss, Ava, Jaxon and Maddox Huss, Landon, Addalyn, Kenndalyn and Lawson Richards, MaKayla, Bailey and Riley Huss, and Henry McClain, plus one on the way; Dave's sister, Carrie (Dana) Powell; brothers, John and Mark Martin; sisters-in-law, Rosalie Martin, Kathleen (Leonard) Sublinsky and Cecelia (Orait) Hosack; brother-in-law, Ralph (Kim) Orait; in addition to several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Daniel Martin. Dave "Stash" will be remembered as a man who loved his family and had the best sense of humor (Raymond Massey).
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 6, at CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St., where a blessing service will be held at 6 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Protectors, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 2, 2019