David Peter Pasanac, 71, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020, with his family by his side, in Lower Burrell. Dave was born Aug. 18, 1948, in Springdale, to Jack and Jennie (Matway) Pasanac. He was a graduate of Springdale High School in Springdale. He continued his education at Triangle Technical Institute in Pittsburgh, graduating with an associate degree in computerized drafting and engineering. He first worked for the Pittsburgh Board of Education as a design engineer, moving onto Kellogg American as a mechanical engineer. He eventually retired from Siemens Power Control as electrical mechanical engineer after 33 years. He was an avid fisherman and was a roller coaster enthusiast. He was always ready to go on a higher and faster roller coaster, with a little coaxing from his daughters, of course, at each amusement park he visited. He also enjoyed many years of camping with his family and spending time with his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Yvonne (Simon) Pasanac; daughters, Jessica (Brian) Daugherty and Heather (Richard) Bentz; grandchildren, Olivia, Jack, and Callie; and brother, Richard Pasanac and fiancee, Jo Ann Abraham. He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Pasanac, and mother, Jennie (Matway) Pasanac. Due to the strict guidelines that we must adhere to at this crucial time, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Funeral arrangements entrusted to FRANK F. GIGLER FUNERAL HOME, INC., Robert P. Karish, supervisor, 2877 Leechburg Rd., Lower Burrell, Pa., 724-335-6500. www.giglerfuneralhome.com.