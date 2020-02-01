Home

David R. Gess


1952 - 01/29/2020
David R. Gess Obituary
Salem Township David R. Gess, 67, of Salem Township, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. He was born Sept. 4, 1952, in Wilkinsburg, to the late Lawrence and Helen (Morgan) Gess. He was an honorary member of the Claridge Volunteer Fire Department and enjoyed camping and cooking. David is survived by his beloved spouse of 38 years, Karen (Kenney); brother of Donna L. (Dennis) Platko; and brother-in-law of Jerry Kenney; grandfather of Caitlyn Gess. He was preceded in death by siblings, Nina Hullenbaugh and Lawrence William Gess Jr.
