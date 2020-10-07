David R. Giesy, 59, of West Deer Township, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh. David was born Feb. 18, 1961, in Pittsburgh, son of the late Ronald L. and Jean L. (Curley) Giesy. David was a 1979 graduate of Riverview High School and during that time worked for Hayes Plumbing, studying the trade. He then worked as a plumber for Robertson Company, Steimer Plumbing, Allegheny County Department of Maintenance, Carnegie Mellon Institute and Jennmar RIDC. David loved to work and help anyone in need. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, fishing, shooting and spending time with his family. David is survived by his beloved wife of 11 years, Denise (Borczyk) Giesy; children, Josh (Amy) Giesy, Conley (John) Rader, Shanley Giesy, Frank (Michelle) Gannon, Nicole Gannon and Heather (Adam) Findon; grandchildren, Reagan and Naomi Rader, Sam and Nora Gannon and Brielle Findon; sister, Karen (Eddie Manross) Whitmore; niece and nephews, Mace (Ashley) Modolo, Mitch (Katelyn) Modolo and Bailey (Matt McClafferty) Whitmore; aunt, Lois (Don) Hetzer; and many cousins. Friends and relatives will be received for a celebration of David's life from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, and from 10 a.m. until noon Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, PA 15076. A blessing service will be conducted at noon Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. James P. Holland, officiating. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com
