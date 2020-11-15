David R. Peters, 69, of Lower Burrell, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. He was born July 8, 1951, in New Kensington, to Robert and the late Adell Peters; loving father of Michael (Jennifer) Mason, David (Crystal) Peters, and Daniel (Lucy) Peters; beloved grandfather of Andrew, Abbigail, Aliyah, Dylan, Kaylee, Mason, Michelle, David, Gavin, and Evin; and dear brother of Ann, Lynn, Eric, and the late William. David was an outstanding artist and gifted photographer, and loved to compose music on the piano. He had a genuine love for the outdoors and especially loved fly-fishing. Family and friends are welcome at RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE, 1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, followed at 7 p.m. by a service. Due to the current social restrictions and respect for the family, please wear a mask and practice social distancing. Online condolences can be made at www.rjslater.com
.