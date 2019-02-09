David R. Yaksetich, 79, of Cheswick, passed away Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. He was born Nov. 29, 1939, to his parents, the late Edward and Anna Turk Yaksetich, and has been a lifelong member of the community. Mr. Yaksetich graduated from Springdale High School class of 1960 and later served in the Navy aboard The Franklin D. Roosevelt CVA 42 Aircraft Carrier. After his discharge, he worked for Edgewater Steel in Oakmont for 25 years and then Duquesne Light, where he eventually retired. David enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking in his garage. He also liked to shop and garden and always kept a beautiful lawn. His family as well as his best friends, Missy and Toby, will greatly miss him. Survivors include his loving wife and son, Judith (Honkus) Yaksetich and David Yaksetich Jr.; sister-in-law, Evelyn Perrett, of Cheswick; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Ted and Irene Loheyde, of Cheswick. He was preceded in death by a brother, Frank Yaksetich, in 2007.

Services will be private for Mr. Yaksetich per his request. Arrangements are supervised by THE CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOMES INC., 801/1607 Pittsburgh St., Springdale/Cheswick.

www.jarviefuneralhome.com.









Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary