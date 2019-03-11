David V. Allen, 70, of Springdale, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital. He was born June 12, 1948, in New Kensington, to the late Edward M. and Agnes M. Keenen Allen, and lived most of his life in Springdale. David was a 20-year veteran of the Navy from 1965-1985. He was a Vietnam veteran from 1968 to 1969 in the Navy Seebees MCB-133. He worked as a security guard for the Navy, Air Force and Army. He graduated from Navy Security Guard School and the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center (Police Academy) for Federal Law Enforcement (Department of Defense Police) and worked approximately 14 years as guard/police officer and retired in 2005. Mr. Allen was a life member of the Springdale VFW No. 1437 and the Springdale American Legion Post 764. One of his many commendations was the 1983 Snow Storm operations and 911 Air Force Reserve. He enjoyed target shooting. Survivors are his two daughters, Danice I. McShane, of Springdale, and Jamie L. (Bill) Frawley, of Cheswick; his grandson, Samuel Frawley; his sister, Linda K. Allen, of Springdale; and brother, Thomas Allen, of Pittsburgh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Patrick T. and Edward Allen.

At the request of Mr. Allen, burial services will be private in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville. Arrangements are under the care of the CHARLES B. JARVIE FUNERAL HOME INC., Springdale/Cheswick.

Visit us at www.jarviefuneralhome.com.





Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary