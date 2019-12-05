|
David W. DeCroo, 77, of Leechburg, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, at Platinum Ridge, in Brackenridge. A son of the late Frank DeCroo and Violet (Engels) DeCroo, he was born Sept. 28, 1942, in Natrona Heights. David graduated from Tarentum High School in 1960 and then the New Kensington School of Business in 1962. He was employed by Breman's Trucking, of Leechburg, and the former Cline Funeral Home, in Leechburg, followed by 25 years working as a salesman at Pitt Ohio Express, retiring in 2009. David was a very active volunteer and member of the Leechburg Pool Board. He was also a member of Christ the King Parish, in Gilpin Township. David enjoyed going to dinner and movies with his wife of 54 years, Angela T. (Zanotti) DeCroo, who preceded him in death just two months ago. He took pleasure in attending sporting events of his children and grandchildren. Keeping his automobiles clean was a daily pastime. Survivors include his two sons, Jason A. DeCroo (Amy), of Warrenton, Va., and Justin L. DeCroo (Michelle), of Pittsburgh; a daughter, Nicole L. Fello (Robert), of West Leechburg; and five grandchildren, Makenzie Fello, Caden DeCroo, Jacob Fello, Isabella DeCroo and Ryan DeCroo.
Friends will be welcomed by his family from 3 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at CLAWSON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CENTER, 170 Main St., Leechburg, 724-842-1051. Parting prayers of transfer will be held at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at the funeral home, followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in Christ the King Parish, 125 Park Road, Gilpin Township, with the Rev. James H. Loew, OSB, as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Catherine Cemetery, 614 Evergreen Road, Gilpin Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 5, 2019