|
|
David W. Howard, 47, of Harmar, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He was the father of Shane (Navada Radovitch) Howard, Shiloh Howard and Samantha (Sean) Sabina; grandfather of Hayden Howard, Grayson Sabina and Oliver Sabina; brother of Frank H. (Ginger) Howard, Mark A. (Libby) Smith and Anthony S. (Tracy) Smith; and a son of Joyce A. Howard and the late Frank E. Howard. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Karen Lengle; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. David was a skilled tradesperson who did subcontracting for various customers. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, ride dirt bikes and work on his truck. When not working, he loved spending time with his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Indianola U.P. Church, 899 Route 910, Indianola, PA 15051. Burial to remain private. Memorial donations may be made to the church. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.