Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Indianola U.P. Church
899 Route 910
Indianola, PA
View Map

David W. Howard


1972 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David W. Howard Obituary
David W. Howard, 47, of Harmar, died Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. He was the father of Shane (Navada Radovitch) Howard, Shiloh Howard and Samantha (Sean) Sabina; grandfather of Hayden Howard, Grayson Sabina and Oliver Sabina; brother of Frank H. (Ginger) Howard, Mark A. (Libby) Smith and Anthony S. (Tracy) Smith; and a son of Joyce A. Howard and the late Frank E. Howard. He is also survived by the mother of his children, Karen Lengle; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. David was a skilled tradesperson who did subcontracting for various customers. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt, fish, ride dirt bikes and work on his truck. When not working, he loved spending time with his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Indianola U.P. Church, 899 Route 910, Indianola, PA 15051. Burial to remain private. Memorial donations may be made to the church. Professional services trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -