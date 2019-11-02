|
|
Dawna W. Veri, 72, of Fawn Township, passed away Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at St. Margaret's Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Jan. 13, 1947, in Harrison Township, to the late Robert and Wilma E. (Burkett) Manross. Dawna lived most of her life in Fawn Township, where she was a homemaker and of the Protestant faith. She graduated from the former Har Brack High School and also received an associate's degree from Community College, Boyce Campus. Dawna enjoyed gardening. Survivors include her children, Carolyn W. (Scott) Bajack, of Frazer Township, David R. (Sheree) Dutch, of Plum Borough, Jonathan G. Dutch, of Fawn Township, and Jennifer (Artie) Grazier, of Upper Burrell. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Carly and Scotty Bajack and Michael Stone.
All services for Dawna were private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 2, 2019