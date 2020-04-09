|
Dean L. Hoover, 74, of Natrona Heights, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at his home. He was born July 12, 1945, in Natrona and was a son of the late James F. and Julia Agnes (Gallagher) Hoover. Dean retired in 2001 after more than 30 years of service from the Harrison Township Public Works Department. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona and a member and trustee of the Freeport Sportman's Club in South Buffalo Township. Dean enjoyed fishing, hunting, playing cards and camping. Dean is survived by his wife of 55 years, Linda (Gray) Hoover; nieces, Tammy Hurlbut (John Gross) and Denise (John) Price; nephews, Herbert McCorkle and James (Jennifer) Hoover; great-nephews, Benjamin, Mason and Nicholas; sister-in-law, Beverly McCorkle; and by many other nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by his brothers, Joseph and William Hoover; stepbrother, James Stewart; and by his sister, Dianne K. Schmidt. Dean's family would also like to give a special thank you to his neighbor, Michael Consla. Due to the current health concerns and recommendations, all services and burial for Dean will be private. A celebration of Dean's life will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Dean may be made to Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.