Deana L. Suhadolnik, 45, of Saltsburg, formerly of Plum, passed away peacefully with her family at her side Monday, Feb. 25, 2019. She was the loving wife of Raub A. Weimer; devoted mother of Madison Raye Weimer; beloved daughter of Raymond and Gerry Suhadolnik; sister of Raymond Suhadolnik (Lori), Melissa Suhadolnik Cornibe (Dana), and Kris Suhadolnik (Shelly); granddaughter of the late Catherine Stone (Richard) and the late Albert and Mary Suhadolnik; daughter-in-law of Robert Jr. and Janice Weimer; sister-in-law of Elizabeth Montemurro (Gabriel); and aunt of Mitchell, Cameron, Nathaniel, Maura, Lane, Cooper, Gianna, Liam, Alison and Caleb.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at MAURICE L. KNEE LTD. FUNERAL HOME, 7663 Saltsburg Road (across from S&T Bank), Plum, PA 15239. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Our Lady of Joy Roman Catholic Church, 2000 O'Block Road, Plum. Everyone please gather at the church.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Feb. 27 to Mar. 7, 2019