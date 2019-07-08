Home

Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Deanna Bouch, 81, of Lower Burrell, passed away Sunday, July 7, 2019. She was born March 8, 1938, in Brackenridge to the late Mary Klingensmith. Deanna lived most of her life in Lower Burrell but grew up in Brackenridge. She was a homemaker and a member of Braeburn United Methodist Church. Deanna graduated from Har Brack High School in 1956 and loved bowling and was a Steelers and Pirates fan. Deanne especially enjoyed spending time with her family, children and grandchildren. Survivors include her husband of 63 years, Melvin L. Bouch Sr.; and children, Melvin L. Bouch Jr., of Lower Burrell, David L. (Cindy) Bouch, of Butler, the Rev. Dennis L. (Laura) Bouch, of Nashville, Tenn., and Melissa D. Bouch, of Lower Burrell. Also surviving are eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. Besides her mother, she was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Cravener.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday with her son, the Rev. Dennis L. Bouch, officiating. Burial will be private in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 8, 2019
