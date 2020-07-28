I guess Dee and I go back about 50 years when she was teaching in Delaware and living on Slaughter Beach. Her house became a refuge for many of us and we enjoyed regular taco dinners. When she left Delaware we became roommates on Sproul Road in Broomall. She had left teaching by then and gone into insurance and I continued in education. I was with her the night she met Terry....and as a bridesmaid at her wedding. Although we had both moved on and I rarely saw her, I always considered Dee a close friend. She was not one to go out and socialize or have lunch, but when I came back to the area, I always made a point to stop in. We lost touch again and I never realized how sick she was. I always remembered her birthday with a card on January 1st. I will certainly miss her and hope that she is at peace...My regards to Pat, Terry and Vince...All my love Arlene

Arlene Otis

Friend