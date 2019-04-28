Debbie Gregoire, 58, of Penn Township, passed away at her residence, surrounded by family, Thursday, April 25, 2019. She was born Sept. 10, 1960, in Rural Ridge, to the late John A. Metal Jr. and Mary Margaret Worley. Debbie was a graduate of Duquesne University and worked as a project coordinator for Hewlett-Packard. She served on the Board of Directors for the Ring 14 USA Outreach Inc. organization and devoted her life to the care of her children and family. Debbie is survived by her beloved husband of 22 years, David N. Gregoire; children, Keefer Gregoire and Chloe Gregoire; parents, Mary Margaret and Howard Worley, of Saxonburg; siblings, Patty (Joe) Geiger, of McCandless, and Mike (Diann) Metal, of Valencia; daughter-in-law, Dana (Sean) Zielinski; grandchildren, Gabby and Elaina Gregoire and Maxwell and Esabella Leonard; mother-in-law, Martha Gregoire; stepchildren, Erica (Greg) Leonard and Jarred (Autumn) Gregoire; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a memorial of Debbie's life from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019, at ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 179 Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, PA 15076. A memorial service will be held at 8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Ring 14 USA Outreach Inc. (http://ring14usa.com) are welcome. For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary