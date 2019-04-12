|
Debora K. Twyman, 48, formerly of Tarentum, passed away at home Tuesday, April 9, 2019. She was born Nov. 15, 1970, in Butler, to the late Richard and Karen (Hasychak) Casey. Debora lived the past 10 years in Butler, and prior to that, Tarentum. She was a homemaker and member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Cabot. Debora earned as associate's degree in psychology from Community College of Allegheny County. She enjoyed spending time with her family, children and her nieces and nephews. She made friends wherever she was. Survivors include her children, Kayla E. Twyman and fiance, Evan Jankowski, of Natrona Heights, Brianna D. Twyman, of Wheeling, W.Va., and Brison D. Twyman Jr., of Buffalo Township. Also surviving are her siblings, Justin (Megan) Casey, of Valencia, and Megan Casey, of Butler.
All services and burial for Debora will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2019