Deborah A. Dougherty-Orr

Deborah A. Dougherty-Orr Obituary
Deborah Ann Dougherty-Orr, 62, of Jacksonville, Fla., formerly of New Kensington, died Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at St. Vincent's Hospital in Jacksonville, after a brief illness. Deborah was retired from Quantum Engineering in Jacksonville. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Orr, and her father, Carl Gordon Dougherty. She is survived by her mother, Jean McGrath, of Lower Burrell; son Corey Pometo, and grandchildren, Adam and Natalie; sister, Barbara (Larry) Taylor, with whom she resided in Jacksonville; brother, James Dougherty, of Lower Burrell; sister, Carla (Brian) McMeans, of Washington Township; and brother, Michael (Malissa) Dougherty, of Natrona Heights; along with many nieces and nephews.
Services were private.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 24, 2020
