Duster Funeral Home, Inc.
347 E 10TH St
Tarentum, PA 15084
724-224-1526
Deborah J. Jankowski


1958 - 2020
Deborah J. Jankowski Obituary
Deborah J. Jankowski, 61, formerly of Tarentum, passed away at home Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020. She was born Feb. 18, 1958, in Harrison Township, a daughter to the late Thomas and Rebecca (Bouch) Shondeck. Deborah lived the past two years in West Deer Township, and most of her life in Tarentum. She was a senior project manager for Accenture Medical Consulting. Deborah was a Highlands High School graduate of 1976, received a bachelor of science in chemistry from California State College, a master's in science and chemistry from Duquesne University and a master's in public management from Carnegie Mellon University. She enjoyed baking, reading, camping, traveling, and especially enjoyed time with her family. Survivors include her children, Evan M. Jankowski and fiancee, Kayla Twyman, of Natrona Heights, and Elyssa M. Jankowski, of West Deer Township; sister, Mary Ann (James) Granville, of Glenshaw; boyfriend, Dennis J. Shiring and son, Damon J. Shiring, of Buffalo Township; a number of nieces and nephews; and her dog, Lina. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John S. Jankowski Jr.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, in the DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084. A Christian funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Holy Martyrs Church, Tarentum. Interment will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.
Visit dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 25, 2020
